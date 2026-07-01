Iran announces end of technical talks in Qatar and partial release of frozen assets

Iran announced that technical talks between representatives of Tehran and Washington, held in Qatar, have ended successfully, with the parties reaching an agreement on the partial release of frozen Iranian assets. This is summarized by Agence France-Presse, reports News.bg.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi said that the talks in Doha, dedicated to the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States to end the conflict in the Middle East, have ended with concrete agreements. The information was also disseminated by the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

According to Garibabadi, a special communication channel will be established by the next day through which possible violations of the agreements between the two countries will be registered and reported.

The Iranian representative also announced that an agreement has been reached to release part of the frozen Iranian funds in the amount of $6 billion. According to the agreement, Tehran will be able to use the funds to purchase goods necessary for the country's needs.

On June 17, Iran and the United States signed a 14-point memorandum that provides for an end to the four-month conflict, a cessation of hostilities and the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route through which about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade passes. The document also provides for a 60-day period for broader negotiations, including on Iran's nuclear program.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that $6 billion of the $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets in Qatar would be released initially. He said the funds would be transferred in two tranches, and the agreement reached represented a "great victory for the Iranian people."