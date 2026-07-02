The Jamaican government is taking an unprecedented step in its fight for justice and reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

The Caribbean nation's Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange, has confirmed to parliament that an official delegation will travel to the UK on September 6, 2026. Their mission is to file a formal petition directly with King Charles III.

As the current head of state of Jamaica, the monarch is required to invoke his emergency powers. He should seek legal advice from the Overseas Territories Court of Appeal (Privy Council in London) on three key issues:

Was the forced transportation of Africans to Jamaica lawful under English common law?

Is transatlantic slavery a crime against humanity?

Is Britain legally bound to pay reparations for the permanent damage caused?

The date of the trip was chosen symbolically - September 6 marks the anniversary of the tragic sailing of the ship “Zong“ in 1781, during which over 140 enslaved Africans were thrown alive into the sea so that the owners could collect insurance for “lost cargo“. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) expressed full solidarity with the cause. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already signaled that London is ruling out direct cash payments but is open to talks on debt restructuring.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio and The Guardian