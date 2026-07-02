Restaurants in Turkey must now list calories on their menus

Restaurants in Turkey must now list on their menus the calories in each meal they offer, as well as the products and allergens it contains, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Turkey announced, BTA reported.

The measure is mandatory from the beginning of July for all establishments that are part of chains. The rest have until the end of 2026 to start indicating the content and by the end of 2027 - the calories in the food.

The data must appear on the paper menu, menus on a digital screen, as well as those that are accessible via QR code.

The introduction of the measure should make citizens more informed about what they consume and help them make choices related to their personal preferences or health status.

The Ministry of Agriculture also indicates telephone numbers for reporting violations.

This is another step by which the Turkish authorities introduce stricter rules aimed at protecting consumers.

At the end of March 2026, the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry introduced new rules restricting the use of certain shapes, designs and images considered sensitive in the packaging of food products and beverages, in order to improve the protection of the physical, mental and social development of adolescents.

In addition, restaurants were required to introduce menus with QR codes, which would limit price speculation.