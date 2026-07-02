Over $2 Billion Richer! Has Donald Trump Turned His Presidency into a Profitable Business

Donald Trump is undoubtedly the most criticized president in American history, and there are always reasons for this. This week, in order to bring transparency to what is happening in the White House, nearly 1,000 pages of information were released regarding the head of state's finances during the first year of his second term. And there are definitely quite a few interesting details in them.

Just for comparison - Joe Biden's latest financial report is only 11 pages. And this is clear proof that despite holding the highest office in the country, Trump continues to be both a politician and a businessman, because earning and investing money is his first calling.

Although he has many opponents, Donald Trump clearly has enough fans ready to spend money on his merch products with his name and image. Proof of this is the revenue from similar goods for 2025. The book "Save America" generated $1.8 million in sales, and the Bible with its relief image - $208 thousand. There are also branded sneakers and perfumes on the market for prices of $249, from which he earned over $67 thousand last year.

At the time when he was a famous and successful businessman and millionaire, Donald Trump made his memorable appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York". To this day, these few minutes of fame bring him income, as for 2025 he received two pensions totaling $86,532 from SAG-AFTRA, the union of American film and television actors. He also has two more roles in television productions.

Meanwhile, his wife Melania made her big debut on the big screen with the biographical film "Melania". While many considered it a failure, from a financial point of view the situation is a little different.

According to the information in the documents, the First Lady earned $10.7 million from Amazon's production, which spent $40 million on it, and box office revenues of about $7 million. Melania Trump also earned $6 million from the sale of her token, as well as $520,000 from her book of the same name.

The head of state's largest income - about $1.4 billion - is from business transactions with cryptocurrencies. The largest are investments in Nvidia, for which he was criticized for mixing state and personal affairs. And then he responded to the criticism that he does not deal with his personal investments himself, but intermediary companies, explains the BBC.

In addition to investing what he has earned over the years, the American president also loves to sue media and companies and win them, thereby becoming even richer. For example, in 2025 alone, he earned $86.5 million from various lawsuits - such as the removal of his YouTube account and its platform. According to information from the White House, these revenues will go to various causes.

And here is the balance. Donald Trump's total income for 2025 was at least $2.2 billion and his net worth is already estimated at over $6 billion. This is significantly more than his announced income for 2024, which amounted to just over $600 million.

And we can't help but wonder if the head of state is using his position as a means of personal gain. He denies such claims and is adamant that now "everyone" is profiting from the rising stock markets and that he does not deal with his personal finances. As the White House has previously claimed, Trump's businesses are in a trust managed by his sons to avoid conflicts of interest.