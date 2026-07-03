Explosion in Damascus cafe kills 9, wounds over 20

A bloody attack shook the central part of the Syrian capital. At least nine people were killed and 20 others were injured after a powerful explosive device exploded in a crowded cafe on “Al-Nasr“ Street in the historic “Al-Hijaz“ district.

The explosion occurred at noon on July 2, 2026. The restaurant, located in close proximity to the Palace of Justice (Palace of Justice) and the “Al-Hamidiya“ market, was a traditional meeting place for lawyers. According to the Syrian Bar Association, six lawyers were among the identified victims, and the condition of several of the wounded remains critical.

The governor of Damascus, Maher Marwan Idlibi, confirmed to the media that the attack was carried out with a homemade bomb hidden under one of the tables. Security forces immediately cordoned off the area, and medical teams transported the injured to nearby hospitals. According to the governor, the cafe is located in an area where trials are currently underway against high-ranking figures from the former regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Political context and security

So far, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack. However, authorities suspect the activation of sleeper cells of the extremist group “Islamic State“ (IS). Earlier this year, IS announced a “new phase“ of operations against the current transitional government. This is another serious breakthrough in Damascus' security since rebel forces led by the "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" coalition toppled long-time President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

The country's new government, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, continues to struggle with internal instability, attacks by Islamist factions and the remnants of a decade-long civil war.

Sources: SANA, BTA, Reuters, Al Jazeera and AP