Trump makes massive investments in tech days before stock market boom

A wave of commentary has swept financial and political circles after a new declaration of Donald Trump's assets revealed an impressive series of investments in tech companies.

On April 8, 2025, the former president and his team made a total of 327 stock purchases, among which the names of Apple and Nvidia stand out - leading players in the world of innovation.

Just days after these transactions, the administration announced a 90-day partial relief on tariffs - news that caused a real furor on stock markets and led to a historic rise in tech stocks. Many analysts have described the move as “perfect timing,” raising suspicions of insider trading.

The volume of transactions far exceeded the usual daily activity on these accounts, which usually hovers around 62 transactions. This has sparked a storm of criticism and accusations of potential market manipulation and conflict of interest. However, White House officials have categorically denied all charges, emphasizing that the actions were completely within the law.

The case once again raises the issue of transparency and ethical standards in the investments of senior government officials. While public attention is riveted on Trump’s actions, experts are calling for stricter regulations and greater accountability to avoid future suspicions of abuse of power.

As the investigations continue, it remains unclear whether this is a happy coincidence or a carefully planned strategy. One thing is certain – politicians' financial decisions will come under increasing public scrutiny.

Source: CNBC