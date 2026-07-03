New wave of drone attacks against Russia

On the night of July 3 Russian air defense forces repelled a series of drone attacks in several parts of the country.

The attacks led to the introduction of temporary flight restrictions at two of Moscow's major airports.

At least two Ukrainian drones were shot down in the early hours of the day on the approaches to Moscow. The Russian capital has been under attack for the tenth day in a row, local media reported.

At the same time, intense explosions have also been heard in southern Russia. In In the Krasnodar Territory, debris from intercepted drones caused material damage to several residential buildings. Massive air strikes were also directed at objects in Rostov region and on the territory of the peninsula Crimea. Information about serious damage or casualties at the time of publication of the material is still being specified by local authorities.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, officially announced on his channel that the air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed two Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services teams are already working at the site of the fallen debris.

The restrictions that Rosaviatsia periodically imposed in the past few days over major airports (Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky) to ensure the safety of civil flights were lifted and by the morning hours the airports are already operating in normal mode.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and leading sources report that this wave follows the massive strike of the previous day (July 2), when over 14 Russian regions were intercepted in total 100 Ukrainian drones

Sources: News.ru, Interfax, MSK1.ru.