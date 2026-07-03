The area of solar parks in the Netherlands has quadrupled in 5 years

The total area of solar parks in the Netherlands has quadrupled in the last five years, according to data from the Dutch Cadastre - the institution that maintains information on the ownership and use of real estate and territories in the country, BTA reported.

In 2025, solar parks occupied 3,950 hectares compared to less than 1,000 hectares in 2020. Over the same period, their number increased from over 3,100 to more than 12,000.

The largest solar park in the Netherlands is located in Dronten, in the province of Flevoland, and occupies an area of 72 hectares.

In In most Dutch provinces, the area of solar parks is already three to four times larger than in 2020. The largest increase was recorded in the province of Gelderland, where new solar parks with a total area of 534 hectares were built.

Large-scale projects are the main contributor to the expansion. Around 98 percent of the total area of solar parks is in areas larger than 1,000 square meters. These larger installations are usually owned by companies, while smaller solar parks are more often owned by private owners.