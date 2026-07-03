Medvedev: Finland is now on the list of targets for Russian nuclear weapons

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Finland has been added to the list of targets for potential nuclear strikes after the ban on the import of such weapons was lifted in the country, TASS reports, News.bg reports.

"Finland has lifted the ban on the import of nuclear weapons. What does this change for the Finns? Just one small thing: their country is now on the list of targets for Russian nuclear weapons. Rejoice, Finland, you have reached the pinnacle of security!", Medvedev wrote in his post.

On June 17, the Finnish parliament approved a bill proposed by the government, allowing the import of nuclear weapons into the country.

The parliamentary parties in Lithuania have agreed on a plan to remove a constitutional provision that prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons on Lithuanian soil. This was made clear by the words of the country's President Gitanas Nauseda.

In early June, Poland and Lithuania confirmed that they would participate in discussions about their potential role in NATO's nuclear deterrence efforts, which are built around American nuclear weapons in Europe. However, Poland denied at the time any plans to deploy nuclear weapons.

According to the Financial Times, Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are closest to Ukraine, are interested in potentially hosting bases for dual-capability US aircraft that can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.