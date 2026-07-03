The latest heat wave in Belgium has increased the death rate by 39 percent

The heat wave that swept Belgium in the last days of June has led to an increase in mortality by 39 percent, local media reported, citing data from the national crisis center. In the days from June 18 to 29, the authorities reported 1,222 more deaths than usual, BTA reported.

Nearly half of these cases were in people over 85 years old. Authorities specify that never before has the increased mortality rate in extreme heat reached such proportions. Statistics show that the new data are comparable to those from the first week of the Covid pandemic six years ago.

In the last days of June, Belgium experienced more than a week with maximum temperatures above 30 degrees and nighttime temperatures above 25 degrees. An additional burden for people was the widespread lack of air conditioning in buildings and the need to wait 6-8 months for the delivery and installation of cooling devices.

A new heat wave is expected in the country at the end of next week, and local traders announced that they are planning to deliver several trucks with fans from other European countries. Local television stations showed reports from white goods stores, where queues have been forming since early morning, and once the doors open, people find the shelves for cooling equipment empty.