Donald Trump: It is absurd to maintain our current support for NATO

It is absurd to continue on this one-sided path in NATO, where relations are not reciprocal. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social. His comment comes just days before the Alliance summit in Ankara.

He criticizes his allies, mainly for their defense spending and support for the Alliance. "They were not there for us", Trump also wrote.

The US president has repeatedly harshly criticized European allies for their reaction to the war in Iran, after several countries limited the use of their bases by US forces. Trump has been pushing for Europe to take the lead in its own defense, and Washington has already taken steps to reduce its commitments.

He released a chart showing NATO spending, showing that the United States invests significantly more than some of its other members, such as the United Kingdom, France, Poland and Italy.

Under pressure from Trump, NATO leaders agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.