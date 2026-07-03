German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany has no reason to be ashamed or avoid public comments about its defense spending increases. His statement came in response to criticism from US President Donald Trump, who described Berlin's efforts so far as “absurd“, reports “Reuters“, quoted by News.bg.

The topic of military budgets is once again coming to the fore on the eve of the NATO summit, which will be held next week in Ankara. European allies are expected to demonstrate greater commitment to collective defense and reduce tensions with the United States on a number of issues, including policy toward Iran and Greenland.

“Germany is doubling its defense budget in four years. This is the biggest effort we have ever made to strengthen our defense capabilities. In this regard, we have no reason to back down from anyone“, Merz told reporters.

The chancellor stressed that the country is fulfilling its commitments as the largest member state of the European Union and an important pillar of European security.

“We will say this with all our modesty and we do it as the largest member state of the European Union, which bears responsibility within Europe“, he added.

Donald Trump had earlier criticized German policy in posts on the social network Truth Social. The US president said it was "ridiculous" that the United States would continue to shoulder a disproportionate share of the burden of NATO's defense, noting that German defense spending between 2014 and 2025 was "much lower" than that of the US and other allies.

Last year, NATO leaders agreed at their meeting in The Hague that member states would gradually increase their spending on basic defense to 3.5% of gross domestic product by 2035, up from the previous target of 2%.

According to Merz, Germany takes seriously the growing risks to European security and the threat that Berlin sees from Russia. The chancellor said the country would reach the new target of 3.5% of GDP by 2029, six years ahead of schedule.

His remarks were made in Berlin during a meeting with the leaders of the Baltic states. Meanwhile, tensions within NATO remain high after Donald Trump threatened to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a member of the alliance, last year, and after US military action against Iran, which was taken without prior consultation with allies.