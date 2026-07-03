Germany summons Chinese ambassador over allegations of training Russian soldiers

Germany held urgent talks with the Chinese ambassador after reports emerged that China has been training Russian soldiers. This was announced by a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, quoted by “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

The diplomatic consultations took place two days after a publication by “Reuters“, according to which China secretly organized training of Russian soldiers last year with the personal approval of the country's Defense Minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

So far, the Chinese embassy has not commented on the case. Beijing had previously categorically rejected the information, calling it unfounded.

The German Foreign Ministry stressed that any form of support that allows Russia to continue its war against Ukraine poses a direct threat to European security.

“Anything that allows Russia to continue its aggressive war against Ukraine also threatens our security“, a source from the German Foreign Ministry said.

According to him, China's growing support for Russia is of serious concern in Berlin, as it has a direct impact on the security of Germany and Europe.

The case further exacerbates relations between the European Union and China against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Western countries have repeatedly accused Beijing of supporting Moscow through economic and technological cooperation, although the Chinese authorities claim to maintain a neutral position and not provide military assistance to Russia.