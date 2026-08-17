The US Navy has awarded Raytheon's RTX division a $22.9 billion contract to increase production of Tomahawk missiles, Reuters reported.

The United States has delivered large quantities of weapons to its allies, while also using ammunition in the conflict with Iran, raising concerns about stockpiles of air defense systems and precision weapons.

"Working closely with industry to expand our defense industry's ammunition production capacity, the department is using all available means to respond "to meet the needs of current operations," said Acting Navy Minister Hong Kao.

However, he did not provide details on how much the production of "Tomahawk" would be increased or for how long the contract was signed.

US Navy ships and submarines have fired more than 850 "Tomahawk" missiles in the first four weeks of Operation Epic Fury," the Washington Post reported a few days ago.

However, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warns that replenishing the inventory after this campaign will take time and pose a short-term risk to the United States.

"Tomahawk" are long-range missiles that have been widely used in US combat operations since the first Gulf War. They remain a key munition for potential future wars, including in the Western Pacific.

Tomahawks are also expensive, costing $3.6 million per launch, according to the Navy's latest budget documents.

850 missiles would represent about half of the available launchers in the region - assuming two missile submarines with multiple guided missile containers are deployed alongside destroyers with vertical launch cells (VLS).

Since the VLS cells are also loaded with other types of missiles - such as air defense missiles - this number could represent the majority of the Tomahawks on standby.

These launchers cannot be reloaded at sea. The ships will have to return to port with the necessary infrastructure after they exhaust their missiles.

The Navy will receive 110 Tomahawk missiles in fiscal year 2026. The existing stockpile is estimated at about 3,000.

Although there is enough ammunition to fight this war, the large expenditure of Tomahawk and other missiles in Operation Epic Fury poses risks to the United States in other theaters of war, especially in the Western Pacific.

The Pentagon has ordered 350 new "Tomahawk" missiles

New deliveries to the US military

CSIS also provides a breakdown of the number of "Tomahawk" missiles used by the US during its various military operations:

Epic Fury (2026) - 850

Iraqi Freedom (2003) - 802

Desert Fox (1998) - 325

Desert Storm (1991) - 288

Noble Anvil (1999) - 218

Odyssey Dawn / Libya (2011) - 199

To be delivered in fiscal year 2026: +190

Poseidon Sagittarius (2024-⁠25) - 135

Enduring Freedom (2001) - 90

Infinite Reach (1998) - 79