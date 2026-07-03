Finland invests 108 million euros in new air defense systems

Finland will purchase short-range air defense systems RBS 70 NG, manufactured by the Swedish defense company Saab. This was announced by the Finnish Ministry of Defense, quoted by “European Truth“, quoted by Focus.

The decision was made after Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkinen approved the acquisition of the new systems for the needs of the Finnish army.

“This purchase will strengthen the regional air defense coverage of Finland“, the ministry said in an official statement.

The RBS 70 NG is the latest version of the ITO05M systems already in service with the Finnish Armed Forces. The new generation of complexes has improved capabilities for detecting and engaging air targets, which will allow for more effective counteraction to both unmanned aerial vehicles and manned aircraft.

The contract provides for the supply of not only combat systems, but also training simulators, as well as related equipment for technical support and operation.

The total cost of the acquisition is 108 million euros. According to the Finnish Ministry of Defense, the new systems are expected to be fully operational by 2030.