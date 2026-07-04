Russian propagandists close to the Kremlin have issued terrifying threats to start World War III, the British edition Express reported.

Propagandists on state television have called on Russia to invade neighboring European territories, stating that they are “our territory” and “our land“.

Russian state television host Vladimir Solovyov, along with some of his guests, said that Russia must reclaim Finland, the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and Poland.

They claim that these are inherently Russian territories that Moscow should not give up lightly. The Kremlin is spreading a similar narrative regarding Ukraine - that it is not an independent state, but Russian territory.

Another guest on the show - member of the Federation Council of Russia Alexei Kondratiev - said: “These are our territories, this is our land. Give back the Baltics, please. Restore everything to the 1917 borders.“

Meanwhile, Russia's war against Ukraine has reached an important stage, as it has already lasted longer than World War I. The conflict has taken a heavy toll on both Ukraine and Russia.

According to the Financial Times, for every confirmed Russian serviceman killed, the federal government is paying out 14 million rubles (about £134,000) in compensation. It is estimated that around 352,000 Russian servicemen have died. If this figure is accurate, the total amount of compensation paid would be close to five trillion rubles.

Russian citizens are beginning to feel the effects of fuel shortages caused by attacks on oil refineries. In areas such as Moscow and the occupied Crimea, gas stations have introduced rationing, limiting sales to just 20 liters per car.