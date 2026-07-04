The Russian army has lost 1.4 million soldiers, but still cannot break through the front in Ukraine

From the moment of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 to June of this year, Russian troops have lost about 1.4 million people - killed, seriously injured and missing without a trace. Of this number, no less than 450,000 were killed. These data are indicated in a new study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), writes Bulgarian analyst Ruslan Trad.

According to analysts' estimates, in the first half of 2026, the monthly losses of the Russian Federation amounted to 30 to 34,000 people, which exceeded the rate of recruitment of new soldiers - about 27,000 per month. At the same time, the ratio of losses between Russia and Ukraine has increased to 8:1 in the first half of 2026, compared to 2:1-3:1 for most of the war - largely due to the massive use of drones by Ukrainian forces.

The number of Russian military deaths in Ukraine now exceeds more than four times the total number of American soldiers killed in all wars since World War II - taken together about 100,000 - and more than nine times all the losses of the Soviet Union and Russia since 1945.

Despite the huge losses, the Russian army command has still not been able to break through the frontal defenses of the Ukrainian forces. According to researchers, the Russian Federation's offensive has now practically stopped. This spring, for the first time since August 2024, Russian troops lost more territory than they gained: in April and May, the net losses of Russia's armed forces amounted to about 400 square kilometers.