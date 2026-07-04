Zelensky said that Ukraine can overtake Russia in the production of high-tech weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that his country can overtake Russia in the long term in the production of high-tech weapons, DPA reported, BTA reported.

Zelensky commented on the issue on Telegram after a meeting with representatives of the government, the armed forces and the defense industry. The meeting was dedicated to Ukraine's drone and missile production programs.

Kiev has recently been using new weapons to attack two key economic sectors for Moscow - the energy sector and the arms industry, DPA notes.

This has hampered supplies for the Russian army and caused fuel shortages in Russia itself.

Zelensky said he had instructed the foreign and defense ministries to focus on cooperation with partners who could provide additional funding for weapons production in Ukraine. Kiev will continue its policy of increasing the "cost of occupation for the occupier" and limiting Russia's ability to finance the war, he added.