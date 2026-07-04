Rebels launch attacks in several locations in Mali

Rebels launched attacks in five locations in Mali on Monday morning, including in a northern town where government and Russian fighters are based, as well as in a town south of the capital Bamako, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The army said the affected towns were Anefis and Aguelhok in the north, Gao and Sevare in central Mali and Kenioroba in the south, the army said in a statement, adding that the situation was being monitored.

The Tuareg-led rebel group "Front for the Liberation of Azawad" (FOA) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The group is affiliated with the regional branch of "Al Qaeda" - Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen (DNIM) in April in a coordinated operation that hit the airport in the capital Bamako and killed the defense minister.

The DNIM has not yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A spokesman for the FOA said the group's fighters had entered Anefis. Government and Russian troops have been deployed there since the April attacks, having been driven out of the nearby strategic city of Kidal.

Reuters could not independently confirm the reports.

Kenioroba is home to a prison that holds members of Mali's political opposition. It was not immediately clear whether the facility was targeted.