The Kremlin has expressed readiness to receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow as soon as he demonstrates serious intentions to make important decisions.

The Russian head of state's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the topic to Radio KP, making a clear invitation to Kiev, but also emphasizing the symbolic and strategic position of the Russian Federation.

Peskov's statement came as a direct response to Zelensky's proposal for a meeting in the city of Konstantinovka (Donetsk region). "If Mr. Zelensky expresses his willingness to come to the Russian Federation, we welcome him," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding ironically that "Moscow, not Konstantinovka, is the capital of the Russian Federation."

The diplomatic skirmishes coincide with sharp disputes over the real situation on the front line. Moscow officially announced that the Russian army had taken full control of the fortified area of Konstantinovka, describing it as a "very important victory" over Ukrainian forces, who had considered the area impregnable.

For their part, Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff of Ukraine categorically denied these claims, calling them "another Russian lie." Kiev insists that its military units continue to conduct successful defensive operations in the city and on the approaches to it. It is for this reason that Zelensky made the provocative invitation to Vladimir Putin - stating that if Russia really controlled Konstantinovka, the Russian leader would have no problem meeting with him there to seek a diplomatic solution to the war.

Despite the exchange of political remarks, Peskov confirmed that Russia has no intention of stopping hostilities and will continue its military operation.