German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed strong optimism about the country's economic and social future during a speech to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

He categorically stated to the gathered delegates in the provincial capital of Düsseldorf that “Germany's best years are not behind us“ and that by making the right decisions, the country is facing a new period of rise.

The government as a “coalition for reforms“

Merz, who also holds the post of federal chairman of the CDU, emphasized that the political center in the country successfully finds compromises and proves its ability to renew the state. He defined the federal government he led as “a true coalition for reforms for Germany“. As a key argument, the Chancellor pointed to the adopted large-scale package of measures aimed at reviving Europe's largest economy. These reforms include:

Tax cuts worth 10 billion euros for families and the middle class.

worth 10 billion euros for families and the middle class. Pension reform and restructuring of health insurance.

and restructuring of health insurance. Reducing bureaucracy and ending telephone sick leave.

and ending telephone sick leave. Labor market flexibility and support for key industries (artificial intelligence, clean technologies, automotive).

Answer to critics

The Chancellor has harshly criticized skeptics in the country, calling on “prophets of doom, pessimists and grumblers to step aside“. According to him, the majority of the German population is fully ready to support the changes, and the main goal is to ensure the same standard of freedom, peace and prosperity for the younger generation that the country has had for the past 80 years.

Source: DPA