Trump heads to Ankara for meeting with Erdogan

US President Donald Trump will be welcomed on July 7, 2026, in Ankara with the highest military honors, BTA reports. The historic visit was confirmed personally by Trump, who stressed that he is undertaking the trip as a sign of deep respect for his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This is the first visit by a sitting US head of state to the country since 2015.

The US leader's program in Turkey includes paying homage at the mausoleum of Kemal Ataturk “Anatkabir“. He will head to the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital. During the welcoming ceremony, soldiers dressed in uniforms representing the “16 great Turkic states“ of history will form a guard of honour. The US head of state is also expected to be welcomed by a group of children.

Bilateral negotiations and the defense agenda

Immediately after the ceremony, Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a critically important one-on-one meeting, followed by extended talks between the two state delegations. Washington and Ankara are entering a key phase of their relations, with a focus on large-scale arms deals. According to Kurdistan 24 and Turkish media, the following strategic issues are on the table:

F-35 Program: Turkey's potential return to the fifth-generation fighter project and lifting of CAATSA sanctions are discussed if the case with the Russian S-400 systems is resolved.

KAAN Engines: The US is preparing to approve a deal worth over $700 million to supply American F110 jet engines for Turkey's next-generation KAAN fighter jet.

Regional Security: Leaders will discuss joint coordination in Syria, the fight against the PKK/YPG terrorist groups, the ceasefire in Gaza and the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Large-scale security measures

The American president arrives with an impressive delegation of about 1,000 officials. For his security, the presidential limousine and a specialized helicopter are being transported to Ankara in advance, which will be assembled on site by American technical teams.

After the bilateral program is completed, the two leaders will give a joint press conference and join the NATO Summit on July 7 and 8, 2026, where they will meet with the heads of state of the remaining 32 member states.