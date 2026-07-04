Moscow demands ceasefire in Konstantinovka

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has proposed a temporary cessation of shelling of the city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region for the conduct of a humanitarian operation.

Moscow's goal is the transfer of the bodies of deceased servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Russian command requires a response from the Ukrainian side through existing intelligence channels no later than 12:00 Moscow time on July 5, 2026. The shelling is scheduled to cease on July 6 between 12:00 and 18:00 Moscow time.

Information warfare for control of the city

The proposal to evacuate the bodies comes immediately after the Kremlin's official statement that Russian forces have taken "full control" over Konstantinovka. The Chief of the General Staff of Russia, Valery Gerasimov, reported the capture of the city to President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian state leadership and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted immediately and categorically rejected the Russian claims

Volodymyr Zelensky described the news as "another Russian lie" and an attempt to artificially create media headlines coinciding with the US Independence Day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the city remains under full Ukrainian control. The defensive lines are held by units of the 19th Army Corps, which continue to repel Russian attacks.

International analysts, including the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), confirm that despite Russia's tactical pressure and urban fighting, Moscow does not fully control the settlement, and the message is part of cognitive warfare.

Strategic importance

Konstantinovka is a key logistics and transport hub in the Donetsk region. It is the last major stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces before the Slavyansk - Kramatorsk defensive line. Because of this, the city has become a key strategic target of the Russian offensive in 2026.

Sources: UNN, Reuters, RBC-Ukraine, ISW