The Ukrainian army has carried out one of its largest deep-strike operations, attacking a number of Russian regions. In St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region, the city's Kirov oil terminal, the strategic port of Vysotsk on the Gulf of Finland (processing oil, grain and liquefied gas), and the naval base in Kronstadt were hit.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attacks on social media. He said the goal was to cut off energy revenues that fund the Russian military machine.

Moscow's position

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that air defenses had neutralized over 500 air targets across the country, including 72 drones over the Leningrad region alone.

For the first time in this region, the ministry also reported the downing of 10 of the new Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" long-range cruise missiles, which in recent weeks have hit military plants in Chuvashia and Volgograd.

Moscow described the attack as an attempt to strike civilian objects and officially warned that Kiev's actions "will not go unanswered" by the Russian Armed Forces.

Consequences and chaos on the ground