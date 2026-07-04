Achieving peace is an absolute and unquestionable condition for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This was stated by the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in a statement to the state news agency TASR.

His statement was made just before the upcoming key NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

“No one will support a country joining the EU if that country is in a military conflict,“ Fico stressed. He added that without a ceasefire and a stable agreement, it is impossible to talk about full integration into the European community.

A firm “no“ for new military loans

The Slovak Prime Minister took a firm stance on the new financial commitments expected to be discussed by the Alliance leaders. Fico announced that he would hold talks with Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak to ensure that the Slovak delegation would travel to Ankara without a mandate to approve new military loans or financial contributions to Kiev.

According to him, Bratislava will not be bound by the prepared joint political declaration within NATO to secure billions of euros in the form of new arms contracts.

Seeking a diplomatic solution

“Slovakia will not cover Ukraine's military costs in order to prolong the conflict“, the prime minister was categorical. The government in Bratislava continues to insist that the war has no military solution and that lasting stability in the region can only be achieved at the negotiating table through increased diplomatic efforts by the international community.

Sources: TASR, Kyiv Independent and Kyiv Post