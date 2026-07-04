Donald Trump announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House, which could take place next week, Axios reported,

Although Trump said that their relationship is good, he stressed that Netanyahu “knows who's boss“ amid disagreements over military action in Lebanon and negotiations with Iran.

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli officials have expressed skepticism about the schedule, while Netanyahu sees the meeting as crucial before the October elections.

“President Trump told Axios on Saturday that Netanyahu has asked him for a meeting at the White House and that it could take place as early as next week, after as Trump returns from the NATO summit,“ the portal notes.

The NATO summit in Ankara will be held on July 7-8.

Netanyahu's office earlier said he had agreed to meet Trump in the United States "soon".