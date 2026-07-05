Zelensky after conversation with Trump: There is a real prospect of ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a phone call with US President Donald Trump on the occasion of US Independence Day and stressed the need for American determination to end the war with Russia, Reuters reported.

According to Zelensky, the conversation was “very good”, with the two leaders discussing the situation on the front.

“There is a real prospect of ending this war, and American determination will be crucial”, the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky added that he and Trump had agreed to continue their talks during the NATO summit in Turkey next week.

Earlier today, Zelensky congratulated the United States on Independence Day, expressing gratitude for American support for his country, especially after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In a post on social media, Zelensky noted that The 250th anniversary of the United States is a celebration of “one of the brightest, strongest and most influential dreams of humanity - the dream of an independent, free and prosperous state”. “This dream has gone through many trials and not only withstood, but for two and a half centuries has served as an example to other nations and helped humanity become freer”, said the Ukrainian president.