Trump and Putin hold emergency phone call on Ukraine and Iran

On the evening of July 4, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a long and strategic phone call, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed.

The dialogue, which coincided with the celebrations of the American national holiday, is the fourth exchange of remarks between the two since the beginning of the year and was described as "businesslike and highly constructive".

Peace in Ukraine and diplomatic shuttles

During the 85-minute discussion, Donald Trump reaffirmed his firm willingness to assist in a quick cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. According to official Kremlin statements, Washington plans to step up its mediation efforts. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have expressed their readiness to visit Moscow in the near future to continue negotiations.

For his part, Putin has emphasized that Russia insists on a political-diplomatic solution, but it must necessarily comply with "fundamental Russian approaches". The Russian leader further linked future large-scale economic and political cooperation between the United States and Russia to the successful and rapid resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

Disparity in data from the front

In addition to diplomatic moves, the conversation also included a detailed review of the situation on the battlefield, where, however, positions diverge drastically:

Moscow's position: Vladimir Putin has reported to Trump about the "confident progress" of Russian forces. The capture of the strategic city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region is given as an example. The Russian side accused Kiev and its European allies of deliberate escalation due to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil facilities.

Vladimir Putin has reported to Trump about the "confident progress" of Russian forces. The capture of the strategic city of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region is given as an example. The Russian side accused Kiev and its European allies of deliberate escalation due to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil facilities. Ukraine's reaction: Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff of Ukraine strongly rejected these allegations. Zelensky said the city remains under Ukrainian control and accused Moscow of spreading lies just before the talks with the White House.

Focus on the Middle East and NATO

The conversation between the two presidents also covered the critical situation surrounding Iran and the wider Middle East region. Putin expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran will lead to long-term and mutually acceptable solutions. Trump thanked the Russian president for Moscow's "balanced position" on the Iranian issue.

The phone call is a key turning point for international diplomacy, as it takes place just days before Trump travels to Ankara, Turkey, where the NATO summit will be held on July 7-8. The US president is expected to hold face-to-face talks there with Volodymyr Zelensky, who has already described his own Saturday conversation with Trump as "very good" and expressed optimism about "America's determination".

At the end of the conversation, Putin reminded Trump that his open invitation for an official visit to Moscow remains in effect.

Sources: Reuters, Le Monde, Bloomberg, South China Morning Post, Kyiv Independent