Trump: Europe is becoming a Third World

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized European leaders for their liberal approach to migration.

In a series of posts on his social networks, the head of state said that the Old Continent is already beginning to feel the heavy consequences of accepting illegal migrants.

“Europe is beginning to understand that when you accept criminals from the Third World, you yourself become a Third World country“, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. The American leader emphasized that these destructive processes are happening extremely quickly – “in the blink of an eye“. He added that he was elected to office “just in time” to prevent a similar scenario in the United States.

Pre-election rhetoric and domestic criticism

In addition to European governments, Trump also directed his attacks at his domestic political opponents. He criticized the Democratic Party, using ironic qualifications, and accused them of their policies that would lead the United States to the same crisis that Europe is currently facing.

In recent months, the Trump administration has significantly intensified its rhetoric against illegal migration, threatening mass deportations and blocking procedures for citizens from dozens of risky countries. According to him, without strict control and expulsion of compromised individuals, any developed nation risks being flooded with crime.

Geopolitical distancing

The statement comes at a time of serious cooling in relations between Washington and Brussels. The White House has already taken a number of steps to review its commitments to the continent's security, including plans to reduce the US military contingent in countries such as Germany, Italy and Spain. Trump insists that European countries take full financial and operational responsibility for their own defense and internal security.