Military drone washes up on Turkish Black Sea coast

Turkish security services have been put on alert after citizens spotted a suspected military drone washed up on Filios beach. The area was immediately cordoned off by gendarmerie teams, who imposed a strict security cordon to prevent civilians from accessing the site.

Due to the potential danger that the aircraft was carrying explosives or ammunition, specialized bomb disposal teams were called to the scene. The elite underwater units of the Turkish Navy (SAT commandos) are expected to be involved in the security and logistics operation.

At the moment, the authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the specific model or the country to which the machine belongs, but initial expert assessments confirm that the device is intended for military or intelligence purposes. After the initial field inspection, the drone will be transported for detailed technical analysis to Ankara.

The incident is part of an increasing trend in recent months in which currents in the Black Sea have been throwing up debris from combat and naval drones, as well as floating mines related to the ongoing military conflict in the region.

Sources: NTV, The New Arab, Mezha Media