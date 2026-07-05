US Vice President JD Vance has sharply criticized the political leadership of the United Kingdom, saying that the country's leaders "have long failed it". In a wide-ranging interview with the British newspaper Sunday Times, published on the eve of July 5, 2026, the second person in the White House emphasized that the frequent change of governments in London is a clear signal of a deep crisis. According to him, British politics is “seriously broken“, and voters are desperately demanding radical structural reforms that will return the country to the right direction.

The reason for Vance's merciless comment was another political upheaval on the Island - the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announced in June after only two years in office. His departure paves the way for the appointment of the seventh Prime Minister of Great Britain in the last decade. The only and most likely successor to Starmer is Labour's Andy Burnham. Although President Donald Trump has already criticized Burnham as "extremely liberal" and expressed doubts about his North Sea energy policy, Vance assured that the US will continue to work closely with the future British leader, defining the country as one of Washington's closest and key allies.

Sources:​ BTA, Reuters, Sunday Times