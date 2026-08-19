Four people were killed in a Russian drone attack on Kherson! The Ukrainian army shot down 56 drones last night

Four people were killed early this morning in a Russian drone attack that hit a bus in the city of Kherson, Reuters reported, citing the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, BTA reports.

Four women were injured in the strike and were taken to hospital, Prokudin reported on "Telegram", posting blurry photos of a yellow bus with bloodied steps and broken windows.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 56 drones and two guided missiles "Banderol" used by Russian forces in the attack on Ukraine that began late last night, Ukrinform reported, citing a publication of the Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram.

According to military sources, from 18:00 (Bulgarian time) yesterday, August 18, Russian forces carried out an attack with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles, 65 "Shahed" attack drones (including those with jet engines), "Gerbera", "Banderol" long-duration munitions, and "Parody" decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk and Oryol regions, as well as from the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and Khvardise in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force of Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces, electronic warfare units, anti-drone groups and mobile groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 this morning, the Air Defense Forces had shot down or neutralized 56 drones and two "Banderol" guided missiles in the northern, southern and eastern parts of Ukraine.