Tehran Warns Gulf States: Do Not Help US Military

Iran warned Gulf states today not to provide any assistance to the US military, stressing that it would view it as support for Washington's military operations against the Islamic Republic, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“We would like to warn: any aid or assistance provided to the aggressor US army is tantamount to participating in US military operations“, said the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ali Abdollahi, in a statement released by the Mehr news agency.

Meanwhile, Iran denied allegations that it fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday evening, calling them “completely unfounded“, DPA reported.

Earlier, the UAE's Defense Ministry announced that two ballistic missiles launched by Iran towards the country had been intercepted.

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the United States fulfilled the terms of the interim agreement with Iran, including the lifting of the naval blockade and sanctions, as well as the release of frozen Iranian assets, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

Iran's IRNA news agency reported earlier today that Ghalibaf would visit Iraq at the head of a high-ranking delegation to discuss regional developments with senior Iraqi officials.