Historical Turn: Ukraine Begins Export of Ready-Made Combat Drones to the US

For the first time in the country's history, the Ukrainian manufacturer F-Drones has received official authorization to export complete combat unmanned aerial systems to the US Armed Forces. Previous regulations and permits issued by Kiev covered only individual technologies, modules or spare parts, but not fully assembled weapons. The first batch of 2000 F10 attack drones have now officially crossed the state border of Ukraine on their way to America.

Victory in the Pentagon's "Drone Dominance" program

The deal is a direct result of the successful demonstration of Ukrainian technology on American soil. In February 2026, the company, represented in the US by its subsidiary UDD Tech Corp, took part in the first stage of the tests („Gauntlet I“) at the military base Fort Benning, Georgia.

System F10 took sixth place among a total of 25 international participants.

Ukrainian development got into The 11 finalists awarded contracts by the US Department of Defense.

The exported batch of 2000 drones will be used by the US Army for personnel training, tactical testing and operational effectiveness assessment.

What is the F10 system?

The F10 drone is a tactical FPV (First-Person View) quadcopter, developed on the basis of systems that the Ukrainian army actively and successfully uses on the real battlefield. Especially for the needs of the US military, the platform has been modified and adapted to meet the specific technical requirements of the Pentagon standards.

In addition to the current export, cooperation plans are expanding dramatically. Through UDD Tech Corp, F-Drones is also preparing to open its first assembly and manufacturing center on U.S. soil. This will be the first time a Ukrainian arms manufacturer has established a production line in America.

Breaking through regulations during martial law

The receipt of the permit has gone through a full cycle of coordination under the standard mechanism within the Interdepartmental Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control, with the direct assistance of the state-owned company „Spetstechnoexport“. An important detail is that the company managed to finalize the procedure on July 1 - just before the entry into force of Ukraine's new relaxed government decisions to simplify military exports under martial law.

This export precedent is a key marker for Ukraine's transformation. From a country that relied entirely on Western aid, it is becoming a global innovator, capable of delivering high-tech weapons solutions for the most powerful army in the world.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, The New Voice of Ukraine, FlightGlobal, Mezha.net