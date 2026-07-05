The navies of China and Russia will hold joint military exercises in the sea area and airspace around the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao.

The official announcement was made by the Ministry of National Defense of China. The maneuvers are part of the annual cooperation plan between the two armies. They reflect the accelerating trend of deepening bilateral military ties.

Key parameters of the maneuvers

Location: The waters and airspace around Qingdao City, Shandong Province, East China.

The waters and airspace around Qingdao City, Shandong Province, East China. Time range: The maneuvers will take place in the current month of July 2026.

The maneuvers will take place in the current month of July 2026. Ocean Patrols: After the training phase is completed, some of the ships will head to the Pacific Ocean for joint maritime patrols.

After the training phase is completed, some of the ships will head to the Pacific Ocean for joint maritime patrols. Official goal: Jointly address security challenges and preserve regional peace and stability.

Geopolitical context and intelligence implications

The news of the exercises coincides with the complicated international situation and increased confrontation with Washington and its Asian allies, including Japan and the Philippines. Beijing and Moscow conduct maneuvers under the name “Maritime cooperation“ (Joint Sea) annually, with the tradition dating back to 2012. These exercises are seen by international analysts as a clear signal of counteraction to the American military presence in region.

The announcement of the Qingdao maneuvers comes on the heels of revelations by Western intelligence sources that Moscow has approved top-secret military training programs with China at the highest level. According to leaked classified documents, senior generals from both countries have conducted specialized courses in radiological, chemical and biological (CBR) defense. The revelations have raised serious concerns in the European Union and NATO about the depth of integration between the two militaries.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, Nikkei Asia, China Daily and Global Times