US, Iran resume nuclear talks in Pakistan on July 11 after temporary truce

The new round of key talks between United States and Iran will be held on July 11, 2026 at Pakistan, the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya reports.

US President Donald Trump officially confirmed that diplomatic contacts are being resumed immediately after the end of the mourning ceremonies in Iran.

To ensure a calm course of events, Trump announced a diplomatic pause and guaranteed that neither side would take military action during the mass funeral processions for the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Main highlights of the upcoming talks

The meeting on July 11 is a natural continuation of the 14-point framework agreement signed in mid-June, known as Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The talks will be led by Pakistan as the lead mediator and will focus on three critical areas:

The Iranian Nuclear File: Review of Uranium Enrichment Capacity and Downgrading from Weapons-Grade to Reactor-Grade

Review of Uranium Enrichment Capacity and Downgrading from Weapons-Grade to Reactor-Grade US Economic Sanctions: Negotiating Relief for Iran's Oil and Petrochemical Sector.

Negotiating Relief for Iran's Oil and Petrochemical Sector. Frozen Assets: Discussions Around Iranian Financial Funds Abroad.

The Diplomatic Context and the Temporary Truce

The June Framework Agreement Provided 60-day window to negotiate a final peace agreement. According to the texts of the memorandum, military strikes have been temporarily suspended, the US naval blockade has been lifted, and the Strait of Hormuz has been opened to commercial shipping.

Despite the technical progress achieved at the recent meetings in Doha, the composition and official level of the Iranian delegation for the talks in Islamabad will be finally determined only after July 9, when the full cycle of state funerals in Iran ends.

Sources: Al Arabiya, i24NEWS, The Times of Israel