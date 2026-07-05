Fire in Catalonia: 2,300 hectares of ash, 10,000 blocked

A large and extremely aggressive forest fire in the northeastern Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia continues to rage completely out of control on the morning of July 5, 2026.

The fire that broke out in the province of Girona is now burned over 2,300 hectares of forest, agricultural land and shrubs. The situation is critical, and according to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior of Catalonia, nearly 10,000 residents and tourists have been evacuated or forcibly trapped in their homes, and over 45,000 people in a dozen municipalities are under strict orders to stay indoors due to the thick and dangerous smoke.

Chronology of the disaster and affected areas

The fire broke out in the municipality of La Bisbal d'Empordà, located about 20 kilometers inland from the popular tourist destination of the Costa Brava. Fueled by the extremely powerful and dry northerly Tramuntana wind, whose gusts reach critical levels, the fire quickly overran the defensive lines and entered the ecologically sensitive mountain range of Les Gavarres (Massís de les Gavarres), which extends over 35,000 hectares.

Last night, the fire reached the outskirts of holiday villages and residential buildings in the municipality of Calonge, where, according to preliminary information, there are already burnt and partially damaged houses. The director of the fire service in Catalonia, David Borrell, described the fire as a "sixth generation fire" - a phenomenon characterized by unpredictable behavior, enormous speed of spread and the formation of giant pyrocumulus (fire) clouds that can jump over any artificial obstacles.

Large-scale evacuation and security measures

The Catalan authorities have taken unprecedented measures to protect the population:

Evacuation of camps: Over 150 children and youth were successfully evacuated from a holiday camp in close proximity to the fire front.

Confinement orders: Residents of Calonge, Castel-Platja d'Aro, Palafrugell and Santa Cristina d'Aro are urged to seal their windows and doors and not leave their homes due to toxic smoke.

Roadblocks: The regional prime minister of Catalonia, Salvador Illa, ordered the immediate closure of several key roads in the province of Girona, including the C-66 road near Palafrugell, in order to provide a corridor for heavy equipment. Due to the holidays, authorities specifically appealed to tourists from Barcelona and other major cities not to travel to the beaches of Baix Empordà.

Mobilization of security forces

Over 400 regional firefighters are working on the ground, supported by dozens of ground teams and 11 specialized air units (aircraft and helicopters for extinguishing fires). Due to the scale of the crisis, Salvador Illa has requested assistance from the central government in Madrid. As a result, 200 soldiers and 60 specialized vehicles from the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) have been deployed to Girona. Early morning efforts focused on the right flank of the fire to prevent it from spreading directly to the heavily urbanized coastline.

Cause of the fire: Suspect detained

Local police in Catalonia confirmed that on Saturday it was arrested construction worker. The investigation by the Rural Service (Agents Rurals) indicates that the fire was started by sparks while using an angle grinder (flex) for outdoor repair work by the roadside. The use of such equipment is strictly prohibited throughout the region due to the extreme drought and high temperatures that have turned vegetation into gunpowder.

Sources: BNR, Euronews and Xinhua