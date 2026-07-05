For more than four weeks, Albania's capital - Tirana - has been the scene of mass protests. Thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to express their discontent and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government.

From resort project to wider political crisis

The initial cause of the unrest was a plan to build a luxury tourist complex linked to Jared Kushner - son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump. However, the discontent quickly grew into a broader movement against corruption and the entire political system in the country.

“The Flamingo Revolution“ and calls for change

The protesters, who call themselves part of the so-called “Flamingo Revolution“, are demanding new elections. They warn that the planned resort not only threatens Albania's unique nature, but also symbolizes deep problems in governance and transparency of power.

This wave of discontent highlights the growing desire of Albanian society for reforms and greater accountability from political leaders. The coming weeks will show whether the protesters' demands will be heard and how the political situation in the country will develop.