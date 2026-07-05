Charlie Kirk's wife and his parents are expected to appear in court this week in Utah, where prosecutors will try to convince the court that the man accused of killing the conservative activist should receive the death penalty, the Associated Press reported.

The five-day preliminary hearing begins tomorrow and will be the first time Kirk's family will be in a Utah courtroom with defendant Tyler Robinson. The hearing will be broadcast live.

Prosecutors allege that Robinson also sent a text confession to his partner, leaving a note saying that he had the opportunity to kill one of the country's leading conservative figures and that he was "going to use it".

He has not yet pleaded guilty or not guilty in the case. Robinson, 23, is charged with first-degree murder for the Sept. 10 attack on Kirk during a public debate at Utah Valley University.

According to legal expert Paul Cassell, the evidence gathered so far indicates that the case "is going to be very serious from an evidentiary standpoint."

"At this point, it looks like a classic case where the only question is whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial on the merits," he said.

In Utah, the death penalty is only allowed in aggravating circumstances. The prosecution will argue that the shooting endangered the lives of others present.

The proceedings will resemble a preliminary hearing: the prosecution will present DNA evidence linking Robinson to the alleged weapon used in the shooting, statements from investigators, autopsy results, witness statements and video footage of the murder itself. Not all evidence needs to be presented, and circumstantial evidence can be used.

After the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graff will decide whether to proceed to a full trial.

The media and public will have access to the case after the court denied a defense motion to restrict attendance.

The killing has sparked strong reactions among Kirk's Republican allies, including President Donald Trump, who first reported Robinson's arrest and said in an interview with "Fox News": "I hope he gets the death penalty."