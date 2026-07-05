Qatar resumes all maritime activities with immediate effect

Qatar is resuming all maritime activities with immediate effect, the Ministry of Transport announced, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The decision cancels the temporary restriction introduced on June 29, which suspended sailing and fishing boats until further notice. The ban did not affect commercial shipping.

The ministry called on all operators and users of vessels on the social network Ex to comply with current maritime rules and instructions in order to ensure the safety and security of maritime travel.

Qatar did not give an official reason for the restrictions imposed at the end of June. However, they were introduced a day after authorities announced that a Qatari citizen had died as a result of shrapnel injuries sustained during "military operations in the region".