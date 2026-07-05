"Virtual Patrol" will monitor potential threats in the cyber environment during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkish TRT Haber reported. The meeting will take place on July 7 and 8 in the Turkish capital, BTA reported.

To ensure the safe and secure conduct of the international forum, Turkey is conducting one of the largest security operations in its history.

A total of 56,288 security personnel will be on site, 48,841 of whom are police officers and 7,447 are gendarmerie officers.

However, security measures are not limited to the physical environment, the television noted.

639 experts will be on duty around the clock to ensure the “virtual protection” against a possible cyberattack.

The summit media center, for which approximately 3,000 journalists, television crews and digital media representatives have applied for accreditation, will be located in the National Library at the Beştepe Presidential Complex.

The center has workspaces for 1,600 press representatives, nearly 100 live broadcast points (54 of which are fixed), 40 professional editing rooms, studios and interview areas.

A total of 850 people are included in a special NATO working group. The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation TRT will broadcast the NATO summit from 26 different locations with 80 cameras.

The NATO summit will be held in a strictly confidential format determined by the NATO Secretariat. Important meetings between leaders will be held entirely behind closed doors. Media representatives will only be allowed to shoot short videos during the opening phase. During this part, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will make a statement outlining the current situation in the Alliance and the summit agenda.