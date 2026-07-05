Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has resumed after a 5-month hiatus

Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has resumed after a nearly five-month hiatus, Iranian Trade Attaché in Doha Abbas Abdolhani announced today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

He explained that shipping between the Iranian port of Dayer and the Qatari port of Al Ruwais was restored following coordination between the Iranian embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities.

Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Transport announced that the country is resuming all maritime activities with immediate effect.

The decision cancels the temporary restriction introduced on June 29, which suspended the sailing of sailing and fishing boats until further notice. The ban did not affect commercial shipping.

The ministry called on all operators and users of vessels on the social network Ex to comply with current maritime rules and instructions to ensure the safety and security of maritime travel.

Qatar did not give an official reason for the restrictions imposed in late June. However, they were introduced a day after authorities said a Qatari citizen had died from shrapnel injuries sustained during "military operations in the region".