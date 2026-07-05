Romania is the first country in the EU to have a Turkish combat management system

The Turkish defense company “Havelsan“ (HAVELSAN) has completed the sale of the ADVENT (Network Supported Data Integrated Combat Management System) combat management system to the Romanian Navy, the Anadolu Agency reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the agreement, the export of the ADVENT system was carried out through the sale of the patrol ship Cam Roman to the Romanian Navy.

The core of the warship is the Turkish ADVENT CMS system, which allows network-centric operations, direct interaction within NATO structures and real-time data sharing via the Link 16 standard.

This is the first time that Turkey has exported a warship to a NATO and European Union member state, making Romania the first allied country to rely on this advanced technology outside the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish state television and radio TRT Haber reported.

Turkey has previously delivered the ADVENT system to Pakistan, Indonesia, Ukraine, Qatar, Oman, Nigeria, Malaysia and Chile.

The ADVENT system delivered to Romania is an adapted version of the ADVENT SYS used in the Turkish Navy, tailored to Romania's operational needs.

Developed in close cooperation with the Naval Forces Command, the combat management system covers all operational processes, such as threat assessment, decision support, target acquisition, weapons and sensor management, providing the command with a high level of awareness and efficiency.

The delivery to Romania also opens up opportunities for other Turkish-made systems to be exported. Among them are the YELKOVAN electronic warfare system, developed jointly by "Havelsan" and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK) and used for the first time in the Turkish Navy, as well as the TARGAN 12.7 mm automatic stabilized weapon system, developed with "Unirobotics" (UNIROBOTICS).

ADVENT is also expected to attract the attention of participants in the NATO summit in Ankara, which will take place on July 7 and 8.

"Havelsan" is one of Turkey's leading technology and defense companies, providing critical software and system integration, according to Turkish media.