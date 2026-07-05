The advancing militarization of the European Union is becoming a factor that complicates the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

“This is a factor that is exacerbating the situation. I mean the EU, which is gradually turning into a military-political bloc“, Peskov said in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin. According to him, the authorities in Kiev, realizing the worsening situation on the front, are trying to create the impression among their Western allies that they are capable of exerting pressure on Russia.

Western countries are providing direct support to the Ukrainian leadership by assisting it in directing strikes against Russian targets, the Kremlin spokesman noted. According to him, Ukraine's Western allies, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States, "help with the guidance through their satellites".

Peskov said that he expects provocations from the Ukrainian authorities on the eve of the NATO summit planned in Ankara on July 7-8.

"In these conditions, we must realize that the Kiev regime is capable of anything", the Kremlin spokesman added. "Its actions are of a terrorist nature and it strikes at the facilities of our energy complex, at facilities of civilian infrastructure that have nothing to do with the military industry", he noted.

At the same time, Peskov also drew attention to the situation on the front. The creation of a security zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border is due to the aggressive nature of the Kiev regime. The Russian military is engaged in this process systematically, making significant progress, he said.

“Our troops are moving. There should be no doubt that our military is advancing systematically and we are seeing concrete results,“ he said, citing as an example the taking over of the town of Konstantinovka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region under Russian control.