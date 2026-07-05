Turkish authorities have banned entry into the Black Sea

Adverse weather conditions in the coastal areas of Istanbul and in the Black Sea region have led to a ban on entry into the sea for numerous beachgoers, Turkish media reported, quoted by BTA.

The administration of the resort village of Sile, on the Black Sea coast, which is among the most visited in the summer heat, has banned entry into the sea. There are several beaches in the Sile region that are visited by many local and foreign tourists for one-day and longer holidays. The reason for the ban is the large waves and underwater currents.

The Sile administration has issued an order banning entry into the sea near the beaches in the village area. An exception is made only for the Ayazma and Agva beaches, NTV reported. The information states that swimming in the sea under the current conditions is dangerous.

In addition to Şile, a ban on entering the sea has been imposed in three other regions along the Marmara Sea coast. This applies to the cities of Tekirdag, Kocaeli and Kırklareli on the Marmara Sea coast.

Local authorities in the Black Sea cities of Trabzon, Ordu, Giresun, Rize and Artvin and Samsun announced that swimming will not be allowed on beaches, bays or coastlines.

The main reason for the swimming ban is not the rain, but the waves and wind in the sea. "There is a strong wind blowing in the region. It is raining in the Shalpazari and Akçaabat regions. According to our forecasts, the sea is currently very rough. "The rain is also moving from the Shalpazari side towards the center," commented Dr. Hasan Cevher, director of the 11th Regional Meteorological Directorate.

The ban on entering the sea is expected to continue in some areas for the next few days for the safety of citizens.