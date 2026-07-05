Russians are preparing a new massive strike against Ukraine. Zelensky: Putin wants to kill people

Intelligence once again shows that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike against Ukraine, wrote on his personal profile on the social platform, former Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, BTA reported.

"This is typical of Putin: right after the US Independence Day and before the NATO summit in Ankara. Russia wants to cause more harm and kill people. Please be careful and listen to all warnings about an air attack," Zelensky continued.

"Separately, to partners: any delay with missiles for our air defense – missiles for the “Patriot“ systems – means loss of human life and encourages Russia to continue the war. The world has the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems. Your decisions are needed to ensure real protection of life in Ukraine," the Ukrainian head of state noted.

"First of all, these are, of course, decisions of the United States, decisions of strong countries in Europe and around the world. Please be active in your decisions and protect life. The Patriot missiles are needed not in warehouses at the moment, but in units in Ukraine. "Thank you to everyone who provides real assistance," Zelensky concluded in Ex.

On the other hand, in his traditional evening video address to the nation, he said that the goal of Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia is to make the continuation of the occupation as unsustainable as possible for the Russian forces invading Ukrainian territory, Ukrinform reported.

"I am grateful to every partner who is with us in the diplomatic process and thinks about how to finally force Russia to move towards an agreement. We must end this war with dignity - to end it with real peace," he said.