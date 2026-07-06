Tragedy in Essen: Security guard dies in mass brawl

One person lost his life and three others were injured after a serious conflict broke out on Sunday night during a mass event in the German city of Essen. Local authorities have launched a large-scale investigation to determine the exact causes of the death of an employee of a private security company. The detained perpetrator has been identified as a foreign national.

What happened?

The clash occurred in the area of an event venue in the city of Essen, located in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. There was an organized celebration in the area of the incident, attended by about 150 people.

Beginning of the conflict: The dispute initially broke out between a group of guests in front of the building. Subsequently, the situation quickly escalated.

The dispute initially broke out between a group of guests in front of the building. Subsequently, the situation quickly escalated. The fatal intervention: A 56-year-old security guard arrived at the scene and tried to control the situation. According to police, he was not part of the initial personal dispute.

A arrived at the scene and tried to control the situation. According to police, he was not part of the initial personal dispute. Death on the spot: During the melee, the guard suddenly lost consciousness. Despite urgent attempts at resuscitation by the arriving police and witnesses, the man died.

Injured and suspect detained

During the same altercation, three men aged between 40 and 48 were stabbed with a knife. They were taken to hospital in serious condition, but doctors assure that there is no immediate danger to their lives.

German law enforcement responded quickly and arrested on the spot 46-year-old man with Turkish citizenship. He is the main suspect in the stabbing attack. The attacker himself also suffered injuries during the clash and underwent a medical examination under police guard before being brought before a judge. The weapon of the crime — a knife — was found and confiscated.

Investigation continues

The case has currently been taken over by the Essen prosecutor's office and the police's specialized homicide investigation department. A forensic medical examination (autopsy) has been ordered to definitively determine whether the security guard died from direct physical violence, a stab wound, or a health problem (such as a heart attack) provoked by the stress and physical exertion of the fight.

Authorities continue to question dozens of witnesses from among the 150 guests who attended the event to clarify the motives behind the bloody incident.

Source: DPA, Yahoo News, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung