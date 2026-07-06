Arrests in Ankara ahead of NATO summit

Over 100 people were arrested in Ankara during anti-NATO protests organized by the Turkish Communist Party (TKP). The demonstrations took place on the eve of a large-scale summit of the Alliance in the Turkish capital on July 7-8, 2026. Protesters opposed the presence of NATO and the increased pressure to increase defense budgets.

What happened at the protest?

Prohibition violated: The protest march was organized in the central square “Kazolai“ in Ankara despite the governor's explicit 13-day ban on any public gatherings.

The protest march was organized in the central square “Kazolai“ in Ankara despite the governor's explicit 13-day ban on any public gatherings. Police Intervention: Riot police teams blocked roads and used tear gas to disperse the gathered demonstrators.

Riot police teams blocked roads and used tear gas to disperse the gathered demonstrators. Slogans: Participants held up placards with the words “Out of our country, murderer – NATO“ and “Budget for the people, not for NATO“.

Participants held up placards with the words “Out of our country, murderer – NATO“ and “Budget for the people, not for NATO“. Protests in other cities: Parallel, but calmer demonstrations without serious clashes were reported in “Taksim“ Square in Istanbul, as well as in front of NATO's Allied Land Command in Izmir.

Wider wave of detentions

The weekend's arrests are part of a larger security campaign. Over the past two weeks, authorities have carried out large-scale anti-terrorism operations. Over 200 people were detained, including independent journalists, lawyers, academics and LGBT activists.

Reactions and criticism

TKP leader Kemal Okuyan criticized the official authorities and other political parties for welcoming NATO leaders with a "red carpet". Representatives of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the pro-Kurdish DEM party also condemned the police's actions. They said that Turkey was becoming a "detention center" under the pretext of security for the summit.

International organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have expressed serious concern about the violation of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest in the country.