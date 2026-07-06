Russian strike in Zaporizhia: Policeman dies of wounds

A Ukrainian policeman died of his wounds last night after a heavy Russian airstrike on the city of Zaporizhia.

The information was officially confirmed by the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on the Telegram app. As of 2:30 a.m. on July 6, the situation in the city remains tense, and the number of civilian casualties continues to rise.

Data on casualties and injuries

Dead police officer : The officer was performing his duties in the field during the attack.

: The officer was performing his duties in the field during the attack. Critical condition : A second police officer, who was at the same location, was seriously injured and doctors are fighting for his life.

: A second police officer, who was at the same location, was seriously injured and doctors are fighting for his life. 13 injured civilians: The number of injured civilians has increased, with most affected by strong shock waves and shrapnel.

Damage and details of the attack

According to local authorities, Russian forces used aerial bombs. One of the hits was recorded in the immediate vicinity of a multi-storey residential building, and another explosion caused serious material damage in a densely populated residential area of Zaporozhye. Rescue teams continue to work at the scene of the incidents.

Sources: Telegram, Ukrinform.