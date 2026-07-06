The number of victims in Venezuela is now 3,342 people

The number of confirmed victims from the two consecutive earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 3,342 people. As of 2:50 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 6, 2026, the latest official data from the country's Ministry of Communications and Information reveals the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe. The number of people injured in the earthquakes is now 16,470 people, and the number of citizens left homeless reached 17 345.

What do we know about the disaster so far?

Earthquake Timeline : Earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the northern coast of Venezuela on June 24, 2026, occurring just 39 seconds apart.

: Earthquakes of magnitude on the Richter scale struck the northern coast of Venezuela on June 24, 2026, occurring just 39 seconds apart. Epicenter and destruction : The hardest hit is the coastal state La Guaira , as well as parts of the capital Caracas. Officially reported 190 completely collapsed buildings and another 856 severely damaged structures, including dozens of hospitals.

: The hardest hit is the coastal state , as well as parts of the capital Caracas. Officially reported and another 856 severely damaged structures, including dozens of hospitals. Aftershocks : Seismological services have registered 995 aftershocks since the day of the main disaster, seriously complicating the cleanup effort.

: Seismological services have registered since the day of the main disaster, seriously complicating the cleanup effort. Rescue operation: So far, alive people have been pulled from the wreckage 6462 people. Nearly 30,000 government employees, 27,000 local volunteers and over 4,000 international rescuers are working on the ground.

Political tension and criticism

In parallel with the humanitarian crisis, serious public discontent is growing in the country. In an official speech on the occasion of the 215th anniversary of Venezuela's Independence Day, interim President Delcy Rodriguez categorically rejected accusations of a belated and inadequate response by the government. It announced the creation of a new specialized military unit for crisis management, but citizens and volunteers continue to report acute shortages of heavy equipment and delays in food deliveries to isolated areas.

Source: BTA, CBC News, Yeni Şafak